New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

