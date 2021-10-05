Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €229.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €229.00 ($269.41) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €202.83 ($238.63).

EPA:RI opened at €189.95 ($223.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.50. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

