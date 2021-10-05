Analyzing Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 727.97 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.31

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiromic BioPharma and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 272.00%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.