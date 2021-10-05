G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) versus Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Head-To-Head Analysis

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for G Medical Innovations and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92

Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.67% 6.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.09 -$82.00 million $0.96 44.18

G Medical Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats G Medical Innovations on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

