Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Purchases 20,225 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.