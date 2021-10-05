Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,799 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,777,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

