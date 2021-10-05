New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $195,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

