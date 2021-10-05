Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 40,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00.

Shares of NET opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

