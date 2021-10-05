$2.45 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.58. Hubbell reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HUBB opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.35. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 40.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

