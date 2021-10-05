AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 60,299 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AutoNation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

