AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 60,299 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.
- On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AutoNation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
