Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce $21.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKFG stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63.

