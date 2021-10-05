JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

