Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Expands By 59.9%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZFSVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.10.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZFSVF stock opened at $414.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.68. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.