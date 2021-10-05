WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Update

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 440,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of WPTIF stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

