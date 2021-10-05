NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Head-To-Head Comparison

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 6.97 -$2.09 million N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -1.80

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroMetrix and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33

PolyPid has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.92%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50% PolyPid N/A -48.24% -46.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

