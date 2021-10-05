Analyzing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.45% 51.83% 20.61% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.34 $535.88 million $3.50 5.22 CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.40%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than CCUR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats CCUR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

