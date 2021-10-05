Analyzing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares 360 DigiTech and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|360 DigiTech
|36.45%
|51.83%
|20.61%
|CCUR
|-41.62%
|-3.22%
|-2.81%
360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares 360 DigiTech and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|360 DigiTech
|$2.08 billion
|1.34
|$535.88 million
|$3.50
|5.22
|CCUR
|$5.87 million
|4.29
|$12.23 million
|N/A
|N/A
360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|360 DigiTech
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|CCUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
360 DigiTech presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.40%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than CCUR.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.3% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
360 DigiTech beats CCUR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
About CCUR
CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
