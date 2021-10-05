2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Head to Head Survey

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -17.79% -13.52% -7.51% Bill.com -41.43% -6.22% -1.90%

This table compares 2U and Bill.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 3.27 -$216.48 million ($2.17) -15.65 Bill.com $238.26 million 103.95 -$98.72 million ($0.85) -307.41

Bill.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bill.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

2U has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bill.com has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 2U and Bill.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bill.com 0 3 11 0 2.79

2U presently has a consensus target price of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.86%. Bill.com has a consensus target price of $247.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Bill.com.

Summary

Bill.com beats 2U on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

