Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

MAXN opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.