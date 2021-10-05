Brokerages Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to announce sales of $48.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $49.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

EWCZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

EWCZ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

