Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.61.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. Paychex has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

