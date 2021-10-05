Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by Truist from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.56.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. Incyte has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

