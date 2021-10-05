Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

