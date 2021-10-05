CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.29.

NYSE CACI opened at $267.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.22. CACI International has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

