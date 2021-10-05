Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PROSY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

