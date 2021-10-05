Reviewing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Ichor alerts:

This table compares Ichor and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.94% 19.50% 10.17% Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05%

This table compares Ichor and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $914.24 million 1.24 $33.28 million $2.20 18.22 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 11.78 $17.95 million $0.24 125.92

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ichor and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $63.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.64%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ichor beats Allegro MicroSystems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.