Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:GNFTF opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

