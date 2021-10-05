Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $150.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.32 million to $150.68 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $589.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.18.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
