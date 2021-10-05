Barclays Increases HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $33.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HFC. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,615 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

