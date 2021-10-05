South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $24.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

