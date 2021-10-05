Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $755.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $606.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $781.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $725.90 and its 200 day moving average is $677.94. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.73 billion, a PE ratio of 407.05, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

