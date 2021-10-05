Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

CNXC opened at $174.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.76. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $1,383,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $293,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

