Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $509.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $517.00 to $509.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $502.70.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $470.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.23. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.