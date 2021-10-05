Barclays Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $289.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Barclays from $280.00 to $289.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $292.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.93. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $226.23 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

