Vertical Research Lowers The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Neutral

Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

TTD opened at $66.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 76.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

