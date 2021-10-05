Vertical Research Lowers The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Neutral

Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

TTD opened at $66.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 76.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

