COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

