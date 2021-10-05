COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
