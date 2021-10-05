Critical Survey: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) and Its Competitors

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 237 1069 3168 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.34%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 32.89%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million -$38.91 million 51.64 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.57 billion $665.00 million 10.30

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

