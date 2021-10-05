Financial Analysis: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Amgen alerts:

This table compares Amgen and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 4.72 $7.26 billion $16.60 12.74 Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 170.84 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -37.11

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amgen and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 10 10 0 2.36 Fate Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $245.21, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.77%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 22.55% 99.85% 15.16% Fate Therapeutics -441.63% -27.96% -19.85%

Volatility and Risk

Amgen has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.