UBS Group Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $165.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.01. Five9 has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,933. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 89.7% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

