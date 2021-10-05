Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.86.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $156.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day moving average is $176.01. Five9 has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

