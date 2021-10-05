$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 742,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.