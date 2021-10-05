Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, directed energy and modern digital platforms, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. However, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Also, high debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's share price that has declined year to date.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

