JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $53.92 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $69.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

