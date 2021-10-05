EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDRVF. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.86 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $25.77 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

