Uniper’s (UNPRF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Monday. Uniper has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

