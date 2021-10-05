Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $150.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $505.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $617.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $765.54 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $6,167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 154.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 74.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

