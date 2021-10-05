HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $285.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its revenues are bouncing back, courtesy of a surge in admissions, outpatient surgeries and other procedures. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. The company has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Its solid 2021 outlook impresses. A strong balance sheet and robust cash generation abilities have paved way for undertaking growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. However, its escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. The company's high leverage raises financial risks.”

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.14.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $244.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.07. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $3,983,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

