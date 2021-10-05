Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to diversify the revenue base along with gradual rise in demand for consumer loans are expected to continue supporting the company's financials in the quarters ahead. Further, it is expected to be able to sustain efficient capital deployment activities, given a robust capital and liquidity position. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to the company’s inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt bottom line growth. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality and near-zero interest rates are major concerns. These will keep hurting the company's financials to some extent.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE ALLY opened at $53.16 on Monday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

