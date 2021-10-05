Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 91.3% in September

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 200,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Information Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Information Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

