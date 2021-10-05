Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Expands By 93.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 91.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,223,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 531.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,491,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,225,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 90.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 82.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,455,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 656,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

